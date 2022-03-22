I-30 Speedway Double Header Next For Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series

A two-night showdown is on tap for the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, as the series heads for Little Rock's I-30 Speedway this Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.

Not the first time the Arkansas oval has appeared on the National Schedule for the NOW600 Series, the 2021 attempt as the Arkansas Small Car Nationals was thwarted by Mother Nature. Joining up with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network for both nights as they take on the Hammer Hill Showdown, the weekend will also include Factory Stocks.

Four races into the season, the tour's last outing at Red Dirt Raceway was a non-point paying event as it was rescheduled. Championship points are on the line this weekend. Looking at the early standings, Frank Flud leads both stock categories, while Jaxton Wiggs leads Restricted. This weekend is also part of the NOW600 Ark-La-Tex Region, of which Isaiah Garcia leads Non-Wing, while Degan Lelsz shows the way in Restricted.

Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets per day are $20 with Kids 12 and under admitted free into the Grandstands.

I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway is at https://www.i-30speedway. com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

Fans not able to attend can see every lap live on https://www.now600.tv .

To keep on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Quick Notes:

Who: NOW600 National Tour

What: Arkansas Small Car Nationals

Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

When: Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26

Times and Other Info (Both Days):

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Driver's Meeting: 6:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:45 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

ASCS2 Right Rear mandatory. No doping of tires is allowed.

Member Pill Draw: $10 per class

Non-Member Pill Draw: $15 per class

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35 (Per Day)

Grandstand Admission: $20, Kids 12 & under free (Per Day)

Contact Info: I-30 Speedway

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209

