I-30 Speedway Next For The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Back to where it all began, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will take on I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.

Almost to the day since the inaugural event, the first ASCS race was held on March 28, 1992, with Wally Henson picking up the win.

Rounds three and four on the 2022 season, this weekend is the 83rd and 84th National Tour events held at the Arkansas quarter mile since the National Tour began in 1993. Including 1992's series of events, that jumps the total to Races 105 and 106, respectively.

Leading the National Tour into this weekend is Washington's, Seth Bergman.

A fourth place and a win this past weekend at the Devil's Bowl Speedway, Bergman is tied with Oklahoma's Wayne Johnson for the point's lead. With Wayne running a scattered schedule in 2022, Seth's next challenger is defending Series, and Short Track Nationals Champion, Blake Hahn, who is 25 points removed in fourth place. Sam Hafertepe, Jr., who, like Wayne, is running various events this year, sits third in points. Fellow Hills Racing Team driver, Dylan Westbrook, holds fifth.

Scott Bogucki, who has shifted gears to a full-time All Star ride in 2022, is currently sixth, followed by Jason Martin, who, despite three National wins, is in contention for and is leading the Brodix National Rookie of the Year. John Carney II, Tucker Doughty, and Chase Randall complete the tour's top ten.

Joined by the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, the small cars will feature Non-Wing, A-Class, and Restricted both nights, as well as Factory Stocks. The weekend also kicks off the 2022 season for the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets per day are $20 with Kids 12 and under admitted free into the Grandstands.

I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway is at https://www.i-30speedway. com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: Hammer Hill Showdown

Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

When: Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26

Times and Other Info (Both Days):

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:15 PM – 5:45 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:45 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler Rule: ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler Required

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35 (Per Day)

Grandstand Admission: $20, Kids 12 & under free (Per Day)

Contact Info: I-30 Speedway

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live