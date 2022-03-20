INDYCAR Statement - Jack Harvey

Per INDYCAR protocol, all drivers wear accelerometers that measure g-forces exhibited during an incident. These get evaluated, fully, after each incident, and if the result of the g-forces surpasses the minimum threshold, drivers must be re-evaluated prior to returning to competition. Following the protocol, the driver of the No. 45, Jack Harvey, was re-evaluated this morning and was not cleared for racing. Harvey is working closely with the INDYCAR medical team regarding next steps.

NTT IndyCar Series PR