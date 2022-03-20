Tuesday, Mar 22

Paul Menard Earns TA Pole for Showtime Motorsports with Record-Breaking Lap Time

Racing News
Sunday, Mar 20 208
Paul Menard Earns TA Pole for Showtime Motorsports with Record-Breaking Lap Time
Qualifying is in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Paul Menard laid down a track record-breaking lap time of 1:17.010 in his No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro at the unique oval-road course hybrid. The pole was the first for Showtime Motorsports in the TA class.
 
Behind him was 2021 champion Chris Dyson in the No. 20 Altwell Ford Mustang with a lap time of 1:17.582, and Tomy Drissi in the No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang with a time of 1:18.617. Rounding out the top five were Menard’s team owner Ken Thwaits in the No. 7 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro (1:19.895) and David Pintaric in the No. 57 Kryderacing Ford Mustang (1:20.823).
 
“It’s good to be back at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Menard after securing the Motul Pole Award. “Ken [Thwaits] has a good program, and he’s building this team, so to get him a pole for Showtime Motorsports in the TA class is a great day. I believe it’s their first TA pole, so that’s really cool to do with Ken and these guys. We have a good car for the race tomorrow. I was off a little bit in qualifying verses yesterday, and I actually thought I was going to run a little faster today, but the track was pretty hot and greasy after the TA2 race. It’s comfortable to consistently run mid-1:17 laps at race pace, so hopefully that’s what it takes to win.”
 
Natalie Decker was the fastest qualifier in the GT class, running a lap time of 1:27.499 in her No. 29 PlantFuel Audi R8. Danny Lowry topped the SGT class in his No. 42 Bridgehaul Porsche GT3 Cup with a lap time of 1:29.473.
 
Full official qualifying results can be found here.
 
The TA race will be contested on Sunday, March 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Free live coverage begins at 12:15 p.m. ET at www.youtube.com/TheTransAmSeries.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Mees Strikes Back at Texas Half-Mile Tyler Kicera Wins in Exciting Finish at Charlotte ROVAL »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.