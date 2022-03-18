Boo Boo Dalton Joins MPM Marketing

One of the most talented and experienced short track competitors in the southeast is now a member of the MPM Marketing family.



Ross ‘Boo Boo’ Dalton, who is fresh off winning the inaugural All-Pro Limited Late Model Series feature at Southern National Motorsports Park last weekend, has joined MPM Marketing as he looks to put together the best season of his career.



With Dalton having a new car in his stable this year along with a new primary sponsor in Hudson Autoworks, he knew that becoming a part of MPM Marketing would be beneficial towards providing him and his program more recognition in the short track community.



“It feels amazing to finally have somebody professional represent me,” Dalton said. “This is the first year that I’ve ever had a major sponsor on the car. The race car looks professional, and I have a great team now, so I want to put my name out there and doing that through [MPM Marketing] was the best option.”



Wherever Dalton brings his familiar No. 50, he is usually among those battling for the win at the end of the day.



Ever since running his first race in 2009, Dalton has amassed 139 victories as a driver; a feat that he initially did not think was possible while he was gaining experience against many of the best short track drivers along the east coast.



Becoming a perennial favorite for victories in Limited Late Model competition was a process that required a tremendous amount of trial and error for Dalton, who admitted that he still searches for ways to refine his driving style and make his cars faster after each weekend of on-track action.



“I feel like I’ve become more consistent over time,” Dalton said. “Finding a happy medium on the race car is the hardest part for a lot of people. I haven’t perfected the happy medium and some nights are better than others, but I’ve stayed consistent with the race cars and setups.”



MPM Marketing owner Tonya McCallister said that Dalton provides a tremendous amount of value to the organization and knows that the partnership between the two sides will allow Dalton to gain more recognition as he continues to add more victories to his growing resume.



“We are thrilled to have Boo Boo join MPM,” McCallister said. “He is a great racer and an even better person. He’s established himself as one of the top Limited Late Model drivers in the country and is a threat to win wherever he goes. We couldn’t be prouder to be helping him with his marketing and promotion.”



The start of the 2022 season has been right in line with the status quo for Dalton, who has found victory lane in both races he has entered to date at Florence Motor Speedway and Southern National.



Dalton fully believes the momentum from those two triumphs will carry over into the rest of the year. Along with running most of the All-Pro Limited Late Model Series schedule, Dalton plans to frequent Wake County Speedway while also visiting tracks he has not been to like Motor Mile Speedway and Tri-County Speedway.



Although he has a positive outlook on 2022, Dalton said that he would not be in his current position without the assistance of Lee Faulk Racing, which spent the winter meticulously working on the new car that Dalton purchased following a strong recommendation from Michael Faulk.



With a strong car, a sponsor and now MPM Marketing on his side, Dalton is ready to see his career reach a new level and hopes to gain many more loyal fans along the way.



“I want a consistent fan base and to just get my name out there,” Dalton said. “If possible, I want to keep [Hudson Autoworks] going into next year and keep opening doors that will allow us to travel. This sponsor has helped us a bunch and we want this deal to stay affordable with everything getting more expensive.”

MPM PR