DGR ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Five Flags Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion The Pensacola 200 at 5 Flags Speedway marks the second race on the ARCA Menards Series East calendar.

Fresh off a career performance at Phoenix Raceway, the Artesia, New Mexico native collected a career-high 43 laps led en route to his first career ARCA Menards Series victory. With the race serving as a combo event with ARCA and ARCA West, it also marked his fourth career victory with the West series.

Gray will be making his third career start at 5 Flags Speedway. The 16-year-old has never placed outside the top-five, netting a fourth-place finish in 2020 and rounding out the podium in last spring's contest.

Veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston will be making his second appearance atop the pit box at the half-mile oval, having guided Gray to a third-place finish in 2021.

