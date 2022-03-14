GMS Racing ARCA Phoenix Recap

Quote: Friday's race was pretty solid overall for us as we had hoped, after running good here last year. The GMS Racing group unloaded a really good Chevrolet for me, and we were able to just make minor adjustments to get where we needed to be at during the halfway break. We led some laps, and definitely showed our strength. If that caution didn't come out we were in pretty good shape out front, and then I made a mistake in lane choice and had a few other things happened that set us back. I'm glad we were able to hang on during the final restart and come home second with only a donut on the door. Thanks to everyone who made this weekend possible.