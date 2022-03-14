Scott Kreutter Claims 2022 Indoor Auto Racing Championship Fueled by VP

With a third-place finish in the final round of the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Fueled by VP Racing Fuels, Cowlesville, NY’s Scott Kreutter picks up the 2022 TQ Midget series title.
Kreutter’s final point tally was only three points more than Tim Buckwalter, who took the point lead after the Atlantic City Indoor Race.
Kreutter noted that the trophy, the Ted Christopher Memorial Cup, was particularly meaningful to him since the car he drove was the same one Christopher drove to victory in his final Series race prior to his untimely passing.
Brett Bieber claimed the Action Track USA Slingshot Series Championship with 285 points. Scott Neary was second in the Slingshot points standings tied with Jared Silfee, both at a 270 point total.
Jonathan Keister was the Champ Kart Series Champion with 265 points.
TQ Midget Points
|Position
|Car #
|Name
|Total Points
|1
|49
|Scott Kreutter
|303
|2
|74
|Tim Buckwalter
|300
|3
|93
|Ryan Bartlett
|267
|4
|48
|Briggs Danner
|243
|5
|1B
|Joe Bailey
|242
|6
|16
|Anthony Sesely
|242
|7
|57
|Andy Jankiowak
|241
|8
|2
|Matt Janisch
|230
|9
|54
|Tommy Catalano
|227
|10
|98
|Matthew Roselli
|210
Slingshots
|Position
|Car #
|Name
|Total Points
|1
|32
|Brett Bieber
|285
|2
|1
|Jared Silfee
|270
|3
|5s
|Scott Neary
|270
|4
|97
|Matthew Mertz
|230
|5
|0
|Louden Reimert
|205
|6
|29
|Alex Reinsmith
|166
|7
|66x
|Cody Kline
|160
|8
|68
|James Benz
|154
|9
|46
|Michael Lapicki
|135
|10
|173
|Cody Bleau
|134
Champ Karts
|Position
|Car #
|Name
|Total Points
|1
|12
|Jonathan Keister
|265
|2
|193
|Missy Bootes
|216
|3
|88
|Logan Crisafulli
|192
|4
|98
|Tyler Brown
|186
|5
|26
|Mike Perry
|185
|6
|12
|Chase Keister
|166
|7
|28
|Dustin Gagne
|145
|8
|364
|Ron Milford Jr
|135
|9
|33
|Chris Natoli
|134
|10
|505
|Seth Whitney
|
131
AARN PR