Cory Brown Becomes Third Winner of 2022 Wmr Season at Adobe

Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown returned to Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction victory lane on Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, becoming the third different winner of the season as well.

Brown’s win marked his first WMR triumph since April 10th of last year, also at his home Adobe Mountain Speedway.

Brown and Lonnie Oliver of Phoenix split the heat races. Brown shared the 25-lap feature front row with Phoenix’s Dale Eliason, Jr. Brown never relinquished the top spot over the non-stop feature, topping Eliason, Kyle Huttenhow of Surprise, Ariz., Oliver, and Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse.

Western Midget Racing now turns its attention to the Golden State with the first weekend of California action beckoning on April 1st and 2nd. The series will compete at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway before its inaugural jaunt at Marysville Raceway Park.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

March 12, 2022 – Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 29 Cory Brown; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 22 Lonnie Oliver

FEATURE (25 laps) – 1. 29 Cory Brown, 2. 74 Dale Eliason, Jr., 3. 57 Kyle Huttenhow, 4. 22 Lonnie Oliver, 5. 20 Kyle Hawse, 6. 33AZ Tyler High, 7. 3AZ Chloe High, 8. 55 Tyler Rodriguez

