Creek County Clash Snowed Out

Waiting to see when the weather would roll in, and how much snow was going to fall; the result is the cancelation of this weekend's Creek County Clash.

"Even if it stops now, it turned into a situation of safety. The last thing any of us want is to get people on the road and crash because of ice and snow. I was hoping the weather was going to be a dusting, but that just isn't the case," explained NOW600 owner Terry Mattox.

With this weekend's cancelation, the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division focuses on I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26 with that Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series.

To keep on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

ASCS PR