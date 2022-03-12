Laravel, Wilson Join CCM Racing for 2022 Season

CCM Racing is excited to spotlight one of our many amazing marketing partners that keeps our race team moving forward.

Today we would like to introduce you to Laravel, an open-source PHP framework for the development of web applications.

Simply put, Laravel helps companies and individuals build custom websites quicker and more effectively with a focus on the developer experience, allowing the developer to “focus on creating something amazing while we sweat the details.”

Laravel was created by Arkansas native Taylor Otwell in 2011, and has since grown exponentially, with hundreds of thousands of users all around the globe.

Laravel will be partnering with CCM Racing driver Matt Wilson, also an Arkansas native, in a select number of races in the ARCA Racing Series this season, with the official schedule to be released at a later date.

“Laravel is thrilled to partner with CCM Racing and we can’t wait to see what Matt and the team accomplish on the track this year,” said Otwell, founder and CEO of Laravel.

Wilson participated in the pre-season ARCA Racing Series test at Daytona International Speedway in January and currently competes in the COMMA Racing Series at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit in Jennings, Oklahoma.

“It’s very cool having Laravel on board this season,” said Wilson. “Taylor and I have been friends since we were kids. We went to the same high school and even played on the drumline together. I have watched him build a company around his passion and enjoy tremendous success. So I couldn’t be more proud to represent Laravel at this level of motorsports.”

We are excited to welcome both Wilson and Laravel into the CCM Racing family in 2022.

For more information on Laravel, check out “Laravel Origins: The Documentary” by OfferZen Origins or visit their website at www.laravel.com.

CCM Racing PR