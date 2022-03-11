Progressive AFT Introduces the Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Singles Challenge

Progressive American Flat Track is excited to announce a new addition to its Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER race program: the Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Singles Challenge.

Following an identical format to the Mission SuperTwins 2Fast2Tasty Challenge that was successfully introduced last season, the Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Singles Challenge will pit four of the world’s fastest single-cylinder-mounted dirt track racers against each other in a sprint for $2,500.

The top two finishers from each Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Semi will gain entry onto the challenge grid, where they will then engage in the four-lap dash for cash. The Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Singles Challenge will take place immediately prior to the Mission SuperTwins 2Fast2Tasty Challenge, which itself leads directly into the Main Event program.

“The singles class is some of the most exciting racing in the Progressive American Flat Track series,” said Al Lamb, owner of Dallas Honda. “We look forward to witnessing the fastest of the fast go head-to-head on equipment you can buy at your local dealer.”

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event.

The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.