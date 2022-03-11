20 Minutes to Victory, Reliving Dramatic Sebring 12 Hours Conclusion

The lead was his, the car stout and comfortable, with victory seemingly moments away for Sebastien Bourdais. As he cruised along with a healthy lead, though, the comfort departed with urgency.

The car’s footing was suddenly gone, and with it, Bourdais’ comfort. The car wanted to be anywhere but on the track. Its rear wing had collapsed. With a snap, victory went from likely to improbable.

“I was like, ‘What happened here?’” Bourdais said. “I’m all sorts of sideways. The car has just gone away from me, and it really feels like it’s over.”

As he got to Turn 17 at Sebring International Raceway, Bourdais slid wide. Harry Tincknell, trying hard to gain ground, watched in disbelief as he chased Bourdais.

“To be completely honest, I thought he just made a mistake,” Tincknell said. “He was driving a bit more cautiously after that, but he was absolutely rapid on the straights. That gave him a good defense. I’d come out of (Turn) 16 right on his gearbox, but he’d always pull away. I couldn’t get past him. It was slightly annoying in the car.”

This is a story that will be retold for years to come. Somehow, Bourdais gathered his wits and a broken car and kept it going long enough to win the 2021 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.

Now, a year later, Bourdais speaks to the significance and drama of the victory and where it ranks among his 47 professional wins spanning IMSA, IndyCar, IROC and Australian Supercars. The confidence that quickly turned to uncertainty, the calm that became chaos and the meaning of the race for himself, JDC-Miller MotorSports and teammates Loic Duval and Tristan Vautier.

“It really rates right up there,” Bourdais said. “We had to overcome quite a bit with a small organization that executed all the way. It looked like they were out of luck and all of a sudden we’re winning the Twelve Hours of Sebring. It’s definitely right up there. For me, I’d say it’s in my top five.”

Here’s how it played out in those final chaotic minutes:

19:20 left. The final restart.