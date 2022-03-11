Flex-Box and DragonSpeed Launch 'Support Ukraine' Challenge at Sebring

Flex-Box, the global shipping container supplier and sponsor of the DragonSpeed LMP2 race team, today announced that its major branding on DragonSpeed's car at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance classic on 19 March will be replaced by the message 'Support Ukraine' to express its solidarity with the valiant efforts of the eastern European country to defeat the ongoing invasion of its territory by Russia.

The bold graphic on the tailfin of the number 81 Oreca-Gibson, winner of this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona, displays the Ukrainian national colors over the car's regular stars and stripes livery. The initiative has the full backing of team principal Elton Julian and Bronze driver Henrik Hedman, whose 10Star company also backs DragonSpeed.

Nielsen is challenging other sponsors and teams to join Flex-Box by including similar messages on their entries at Sebring and beyond, helping the racing world to play its part in condemning the war and encouraging contributions to Ukrainian relief efforts.

Nielsen said: "As race fans, we all respect the bravery, determination, resourcefulness, and teamwork racers bring to the track. Today we see these values being demonstrated to their highest degree by the Ukrainian people in their life-and-death fight to defend their independence against Putin's unprovoked aggression. Ukrainians have the right to pursue the same freedoms and prosperity that allow us to enjoy activities such as motorsport and great events like Sebring. I encourage all our fellow sponsors and teams at Sebring to join us in delivering a message of support for Ukraine and our desire for a rapid end to the horrors of war. This is a stand everyone can take."

Elton Julian: "When Henrik came to me with this idea earlier in the week, I was on board immediately, as was Henrik Hedman. We're proud to have a sponsor who is willing to make a gesture like this in response to the terrible events of the last couple of weeks and ask the racing community to add its voice to the worldwide concern for the people of Ukraine."

In addition to the 12 Hours – round two of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship – Sebring will host the season opening 1000-mile race of the FIA World Endurance Championship on 18 March. NBC's Peacock streaming service will carry flag-to-flag coverage of the 12 Hours with the USA Network also picking up the second half of the race.