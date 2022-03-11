Virtual Inventory via CV Showroom Helps Solve Low On-lot Commercial Inventory Problem

Work Truck Solutions® today announced CV Showroom™ to help dealers serve their business customers despite record low inventory levels. With today’s inventory challenges, dealerships cannot depend on having upfitted vehicles on their lot. However, it’s critical that they have the ability to show commercial vehicle shoppers, in an online format, the variety of finished vehicles available for their specific business needs.

Said Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions, “We’re always looking for innovative ways to help our dealers and CV Showroom is another mile marker on our track record of doing so.” By analyzing historical data, such as average days to turn and prior sales volume of specific upfit configurations, Work Truck Solutions will make recommendations for virtual inventory. Dealers can then review the suggestions and tag which ones they want to show, helping them land on a virtual inventory showroom that offers the vehicles most likely to appeal to their customers.

Added Schifferle, “CV Showroom provides a way to display vehicle configurations, including details of the chassis and upfits, that have historically been best sellers, providing a path to efficiently get customers into our EZOrder process and complete the sale. CV Showroom helps our commercial vehicle dealers and they in turn help their customers - it truly benefits all parties.”

As an added benefit, the display of body manufacturers and configuration specs contribute significant content to a dealership’s website. And this content, especially with low on-lot inventory levels, offers tremendous SEO value.

Work Truck Solutions has selected a group of dealers to pilot CV Showroom, and plans to make this service available to all their customers in May.