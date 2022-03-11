Pribyl and IGY6 Motorsports Team Up for USF Juniors Series

Jason Pribyl will take his next step on the racing ladder, joining the new USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires series for 2022 with Veteran-owned and operated IGY6 Motorsports out of Indianapolis, Ind. An accomplished karter, Pribyl, 16, is coming off his 2021 SCCA Northern Conference Formula Enterprise 2 Championship and will make his Road to Indy debut when the series kicks off on April 21-24 at Ozarks International Raceway.

A native of Glenview, IL, Pribyl spent the 2021 season racing both cars and karts. In addition to the Formula Enterprise 2 championship, he finished 10th at the SCCA National Runoffs on the Indy road course and campaigned a Spec Miata in two 50-lap endurance races. Jason has raced sprint karts since he was 6, and at 7-years-old was racing on road tracks such as the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Summit Point, National Corvette Museum and Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

Over the last decade he has won championships with Cup Karts of North America, Championship Enduro Series, Dart Kart Club and American Kart Racing Association. In 2020, he entered 40 kart races in five classes earning the Animal 380 Road Racing Championship, finishing second in Animal 360, third in Animal 370 and second in Open Classes. He capped off that season with one day of testing followed by an F1600 weekend with Formula Race Promotions at Pittsburgh, finishing sixth and second racing against several current USF2000 drivers.

Pribyl attributes his quick transition to cars to his extensive experience racing karts on the same tracks.

“It is an exciting new chapter in my career and I look forward to working with USF Juniors and the IGY6 Motorsports program. I’m excited to prove my skills in the next level of racing and I’m confident that this is the place to do it,” said Pribyl.

In preparation for 2022, Pribyl has been racing in the TireRack.com Road to Indy eSeries Presented by Cooper Tires and testing his IGY6 USF Juniors Ligier at Homestead and Atlanta Motorsports Park.

The inaugural USF Juniors season will see a slate of 16 races over six event weekends, with drivers competing for a scholarship package valued at over $221,000 to help the champion advance to the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – the first rung on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires ladder. Sanctioned by USAC, USF Juniors will utilize the popular Ligier JS chassis and HPD powerplant in 2022.

“We are excited to bring Jason aboard for the season,” said Brandon Graham, IGY6 Motorsports Team Manager. “Throughout our testing, we have seen the elite mentality and ability to compete for the top step in the USF Juniors series this year.”

IGY6 Motorsports is partnered with SAVE22.vet to support American veterans through motorsports. SAVE22.vet is a group of like-minded veteran friends working to raise awareness for and the prevention of veteran and active duty suicide.