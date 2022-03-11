New Races in Four States Added to 2022 Schedules

Less than 100 days until its 37th consecutive season begins, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals schedule is getting a boost.

Five new dates have been added, along with two date changes, to the 2022 schedule, creating a 33-race stretch from mid-June to late-July for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals.

New Races

Red Hill Raceway (Sumner, IL) – Dirt track racing in Sumner is back. So too are the Late Models and UMP Modifieds in the leadoff day of Week #3 on Tuesday, June 28.

Midwest racing promoter Jeremy Sneed has purchased the 3/8-mile oval and will reopen the facility for racing for the first time since it was closed in 2005. Sneed has plans to make renovations to the facility including track surface work, lighting upgrades and improvements to the guardrails and fencing, among others. A working schedule, which consists of multiple race days and practice sessions, is in the plans for the 2022 regular season.

The Hell Tour has two visits to Red Hill in its history – the first in 1998, won by Rick Aukland, and another in 2000, won by two-time tour champion Bob Pierce.

Benton Speedway (Benton, MO) – For the first time since 1997, the Summer Nationals stars return to Benton Speedway for a Wednesday night showdown on June 29 to kickoff Week #3. Closed in 2014, owner Rob Russell reopened the 3/8-mile oval last fall and will host both the Late Model and Modified tours in the third and final visit to the Show-Me State.

The Hell Tour has three prior visits to Benton – formerly known as Missouri International Racepark – in 1991 (Bob Pierce), 1992 (Scott Bloomquist) and 1997 (Randy Sellars).

Montpelier Motor Speedway (Montpelier, IN) – A weekly hotspot for Indiana UMP Modified racing, this 3/8-mile oval gets its first chance to host both divisions in the kickoff to Week #5 on Wednesday, July 13. This will coincide with the track’s return to a full-season schedule this year under new promoter Larry Boos, who reopened the track in mid-2021 for owner Harold Hunter.

Shadyhill Speedway (Medaryville, IN) – In 2018, the Late Models returned to Shadyhill for the first time in 18 years, taking the Modifieds along for their debut. Both tours will visit the banked quarter-mile oval once again on Thursday, July 14. Bob Pierce won the Hell Tour’s inaugural visit in 2000 and Frank Heckenast Jr. won the return in 2018.

While the track hosts weekly DIRTcar Pro Late Model, UMP Modified, Factory Stock and Sport Compact racing, the Summer Nationals event is one of only two DIRTcar Late Model events on the track’s 2022 schedule.

Winston Speedway (Rothbury, MI) – As one of the newest tracks on DIRTcar’s weekly sanctioned list, Winston joins the Hell Tour schedule for the very first time to kick off Week #6 on Tuesday, July 19.

It’s the first in a five-race series in the state of Michigan, where the Summer Nationals stars will battle a fierce group of weekly Late Model racers on their home turf to decide the 2022 Hell Tour champion. Summit Modifieds are also on the card, but will take their championship chase one weekend further to Fairbury Speedway’s Prairie Dirt Classic.

Date Changes

Knox County Fair Raceway (Knoxville, IL) – Originally slated for a July 12 race date, the Summer Nationals and Summit Modifieds’ second appearance at the Knox County Fairgrounds has been moved forward one week to Tuesday, July 5, to begin Week #4.

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL) – The tours’ second visit of the season to Fayette County has been pushed back two days to Wednesday, July 6. While it was originally scheduled for July 4, the Late Models will still race for a $5,000 grand prize alongside the Modifieds, going for a $1,500 check.

Updated Tour Schedules

Date Day Track City, State To-Win (LM/Mod) June 14 Tuesday Kankakee Co. Speedway Kankakee, IL $5,000/$1,500 June 15 Wednesday Peoria Speedway Peoria, IL $5,000/$1,500 June 16 Thursday Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA $5,000 (LM only) June 17 Friday Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL $10,000/$1,500 June 18 Saturday Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, IL $10,000/$2,000 June 19 Sunday Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL $5,000/$1,500 June 20 Monday Off June 21 Tuesday Springfield Raceway Springfield, MO $5,000 (LM only) June 22 Wednesday Adams Co. (IL) Speedway Quincy, IL $5,000/$1,500 June 23 Thursday Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL $5,000/$1,500 June 24 Friday I-55 Raceway Pevely, MO $10,000/$1,500 June 25 Saturday I-55 Raceway Pevely, MO $20,000/$1,500 June 26 Sunday Off June 27 Monday Off June 28 Tuesday Red Hill Raceway Sumner, IL $5,000/$1,500 June 29 Wednesday Benton Speedway Benton, MO $5,000/$1,500 June 30 Thursday Fayette Co. Speedway Brownstown, IL $10,000/$1,500 July 1 Friday Paducah Int’l Raceway Paducah, KY $10,000/$1,500 July 2 Saturday Clarksville Speedway Clarksville, TN $10,000/$1,500 July 3 Sunday Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL $5,000/$1,500 July 4 Monday Off July 5 Tuesday Knox Co. Fair Raceway Knoxville, IL $5,000/$1,500 July 6 Wednesday Fayette Co. Speedway Brownstown, IL $5,000/$1,500 July 7 Thursday Macon Speedway Macon, IL $5,000/$1,500 July 8 Friday Farmer City Speedway Farmer City, IL $10,000/$1,500 July 9 Saturday Highland Speedway Highland, IL $10,000/$1,500 July 10 Sunday Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN $5,000/$1,500 July 11 Monday Off July 12 Tuesday Off July 13 Wednesday Montpelier Motor Spdwy Montpelier, IN $5,000/$1,500 July 14 Thursday Shadyhill Speedway Medaryville, IN $5,000/$1,500 July 15 Friday I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI $10,000/$1,500 July 16 Saturday Oakshade Raceway Wauseon, OH $10,000/$1,500 July 17 Sunday Wayne Co. Speedway Orrville, OH $5,000/$1,500 July 18 Monday Off July 19 Tuesday Winston Speedway Rothbury, MI $5,000/$1,500 July 20 Wednesday Thunderbird Raceway Muskegon, MI $5,000/$1,500 July 21 Thursday Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI $5,000/$1,500 July 22 Friday Tri-City Motor Speedway Auburn, MI $10,000/$1,500 July 23 Saturday Merritt Speedway Lake City, MI $10,000/$1,500 July 29 Friday Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, IL $500 (Mods only) July 30 Saturday Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, IL $5,000 (Mods only)

DIRTcar Series PR