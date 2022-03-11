Mission Volusia Half-Mile I Rescheduled for Saturday, March 12 due to Weather

Due to inclement weather, the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I scheduled for today, Thursday, March 10, has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 12. Tickets purchased for today's Volusia Half-Mile I are redeemable for the rescheduled event on Saturday, March 12.
Tomorrow's Mission Volusia Half-Mile II is planned to run as originally scheduled on Friday, March 11.
For both Friday and Saturday, gates are scheduled to open for fans at 3:30 p.m., track-activity commencing at 4:20 p.m. and Opening Ceremonies scheduled for 7:00 p.m.