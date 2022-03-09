Sebastian Arias Announces Seven Race Deal

Sebastian Arias returns to the Phoenix Raceway this Friday evening with a new team and even greater sponsor support from BradyIFS, one of the nation’s premier distributors of food service and janitorial products.

This will be Sebastian’s second time at the track and he will be returning with Rubbermaid Commercial Products on the hood, along with his main sponsor BradyIFS, and supporting sponsors Betco, Wiley X, BeyondEnergy, SPARCO, Next Level Racing and Thrustmaster. The Business-to-Business opportunities with BradyIFS helped bring in Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Betco to enjoy this activation opportunity that only motorsports can provide.

Sebastian signed a seven-race deal earlier this week with Nascimento Motorsports, LLC, a team fielded by ARCA Menards Series West veteran Eric Nascimento. Eric commented, “I’m excited to have Sebastian onboard for the 2022 season and to be a part of his development pursuing his dream to become a NASCAR Cup Series driver.”

The car was wrapped earlier this week in BradyIFS and key sponsor livery, and the final touches are being put on the car before it will be transported to Phoenix for Sebastian to strap in for the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway this Friday evening under the lights.

Sebastian is a first-generation race car driver from Bogota, Colombia. At twenty-three years old, he is the next Colombian driver coming up the ranks of NASCAR since Juan Pablo Montoya.

Owned by NASCAR, the ARCA Menards Series is a proving ground and rung in the ladder to reach the pinnacle of their sport, the NASCAR Cup Series. Sebastian is working his way to the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series and knows his sponsors are more than a blessing in his journey.

Sebastian is extremely grateful for the sponsorship support from BradyIFS, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Betco this year. Sebastian said, “I am thankful for the amazing people I’m working with. It’s been hard work this off-season, but it will pay off in the long run. Having BradyIFS behind me means everything, they are an incredible group of people. The Business-to-Business opportunities we have with Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Betco are exciting. Bringing Rubbermaid back into NASCAR is a dream come true, I’m sure there will be some happy fans out there. We are coming strong this year!”

His manager Ryan Johnston said, “Sebastian is focused more than ever this year. These seven races are going to help him progress to the national series next year and on his way to the NASCAR Xfinity Series by 2024. We are extremely grateful to the great group of sponsors we have amassed to help him get there.”

The ARCA Menards Series West race at Phoenix Raceway can be seen LIVE this Friday, March 11th at 7:30 p.m. ET on MAVTV Motorsports Network and will stream simultaneously on FloRacing, the new streaming home of all NASCAR Roots series. Follow Sebastian at @sebastianariasracing and watch his progression as he climbs the ladder of NASCAR.

