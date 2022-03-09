Penske Logistics to Be Featured on Team Penske lmp2 for 2022 World Endurance Championship

Team Penske announced today that Penske Logistics will be the primary partner on the team’s new LMP2 car for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season, which begins March 18 with the 1000 Miles of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway.

The No. 5 ORECA 07-Gibson, driven by winning sports car veterans Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr and Emmanuel Collard, will feature the familiar bright yellow and blue Penske Logistics colors, which have adorned Team Penske cars in the past across its NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

“As a company who helps leading global companies optimize their supply chains, we’re excited to be part of the next chapter in Team Penske’s long and successful history on the track,” said Marc Althen, President, Penske Logistics. “We wish the drivers and the team the best of luck in this highly competitive series.”

This season marks Team Penske’s first experience in FIA WEC sports car competition. The LMP2 program provides an opportunity for the team to get acclimated to the racing, the circuits and the rules of the international endurance series in advance of competing in the growing LMDh class for the 2023 WEC season.

This season’s WEC schedule will feature six international endurance rounds, beginning in the United States with the 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday, March 18. The highlight of the series calendar includes the world’s most historic and prestigious sports car event – the 24 Hours of Le Mans – slated for June 11-12. It will mark the first time that Team Penske will compete at the legendary race since 1971 when Mark Donohue and David Hobbs raced for the team. The WEC schedule also includes visits to Spa-Francorchamps, Monza, Fuji and Bahrain in 2022.

Team Penske PR