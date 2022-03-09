GMS Racing ARCA Phoenix Preview

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his second career start at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Father Lopez Catholic High School, Heise LED Lighting, KIX Country Chevrolet SS.

- The 18-year-old driver raced at Phoenix in ARCA Menards Series West competition last fall, starting fifth and finishing twelfth, but ran inside the top-five for much of the day.

- Dye raced his Quarter Midget in a nationally sanctioned USAC event just outside Phoenix Raceway in April of 2018, finishing second and third in different divisions.

- Daniel has 15 career ARCA Menards Series starts, earning one victory (Berlin Raceway, 2021), along with numerous top-five and top-ten finishes.

- Crew Chief Chad Bryant will call the shots from the pit box for Dye, and Derek Kneeland will spot the No. 43.

- Dye attends Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will graduate as a Senior this spring. The school will adorn the hood and tv panel of the race car this weekend in Phoenix, as well as present onboard camera coverage inside Daniel’s GMS Racing Chevrolet.

- The 150-lap, 150-mile ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 event will air live nationally on MAVTV beginning at 7:30 p.m. eastern, and also stream on FloRacing. Fans can hear coverage on MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satelite Radio.

- Behind the scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

Quote:

“Phoenix Raceway is a really fun place to race at, and I'm anxious to finally get back to a track that I've been to already with one of our GMS ARCA cars. We ran well last fall and had really good speed with our Chevrolet. Unfortunately, a few things happened on track that forced us to pit and put us way behind, but we managed to learn a lot, and I feel like we'll be in good shape to run up front on Friday night.”