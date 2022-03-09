“Racing, style and good times”: SpeedHouse adds Arianna Casoli to its 2022 EuroNASCAR 2 program

Arianna Casoli found a new home for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The Italian will join Speedhouse Racing to compete in the EuroNASCAR 2 Championship. The driver from Reggio Emilia will compete in her seventh season in Europe’s official NASCAR Series and give all her best to grab the fourth Lady Trophy title of her career, which would set a record across all NWES trophies, and her second Legend Trophy.



Casoli joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series back in 2016 and made significant progress since her first race at the wheel of a V8 beast. Casoli won the Lady Trophy in 2016, 2019 and 2021 and also topped the Legend Trophy standings for drivers aged 40 and more in 2020. With her 32 Lady Trophy successes, she also holds the record for the most race wins in any NWES trophy. She also won the Legend Trophy in 2020.



“I’m really happy about the opportunity to be part of the project Lucas Lasserre created with Speedhouse,” said Casoli. “I have known Lucas for some years and I always appreciated his determination and his racing attitude: he’s always smiling but also very professional and successful. Lucas has a strong personality and is a very fast driver who knows the pure racing character of EuroNASCAR since the series was created.”



“He left his mark in the series as a driver and team owner and therefore I think he will continue to develop his team with his enthusiasm as well as with his technical, sporting and interpersonal skills,” she continued. “I’m sure our plan for the season will help me to improve my driving skills and I can't wait to begin this new chapter of my racing career. I hope we will have the fans back in the paddock again. My personal goals are to improve myself and have fun.”



Casoli will take the wheel of the #14 Ford Mustang in blue colors and “a touch of pink”. Her famous gecko will also highlight the design of the new car fielded by Speedhouse Racing. “I have the desire to constantly learn, grow and be an example for the new generations – especially for female drivers. It’s going to be a new chapter of my racing career and I can’t wait to hit the track on May 14-15 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.”



Team boss Lucas Lasserre has been a driver in EuroNASCAR since the inception of the series in 2009. With Speedhouse Racing, the Frenchman built his own organization and ended up third in the 2021 EuroNASCAR PRO standings with Lasserre himself at the wheel of the #64 Ford Mustang. The NWES veteran, who reinforced his organization with Marco Raggi as Sporting Manager and Clément De Proyart as Communication Manager, is happy to welcome Casoli in his expanding team.



“As the team owner, I’m happy to confirm Arianna Casoli in our driver line-up for the 2022 NWES season,” Lasserre said. “Arianna will bring all her EuroNASCAR experience and a great atmosphere with her smile for sure. Speedhouse Racing is set to provide her with the best opportunity to reach our common goals in the upcoming season and I will personally coach Ary. Arianna is the perfect match to Speedhouse Racing’s values: racing, style and good times!”



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off on May 14-15 at the legendary Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all four sprint cars will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media channels – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR