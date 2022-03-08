Celebrating International Women’s Day the IMSA Way

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, IMSA takes great pride in the many women who serve in vital and varied roles throughout the paddock – from the driver’s seat to pit lane and beyond – as well as within the race sanctioning organization.

Women are more prominent at IMSA than ever, in and around the paddock on race weekends and doing their part behind the scenes to keep events running smoothly. From visible positions such as pit lane officials and atop the starter’s stand to those helping manage competition in Race Control.

From those who helped create the automated system that made it easier for teams and drivers to enter and compete to those designing the physical layout of paddocks at IMSA tracks in North America. From those working closely with track promoters to organize and squeeze in all essential activities to those working with teams, sponsors, partners, media and more to see that every IMSA “customer” receives what they need at a given event or throughout the season.

On this special day, some of the women at IMSA explained their emerging roles and the opportunities that exist for others interested in motorsports careers. They are but a few of the many women employed at IMSA who help make it the diverse and energetic organization it is today.

Angela Hall, Senior Director, Member Services: In a nutshell, Hall says, “I handle everything that has to do with registration or membership or entries.”

Her career began as an executive assistant in NASCAR and ventured to Kansas Speedway before joining IMSA in 2016 as a coordinator in Member Services. At IMSA, she helped design the automated system that handles team and driver licensing and entries, credentials, parking and more.

“We were one of the first in motorsports to be able to go to electronic signatures for competitors,” Hall explains. “We process (licenses for) over 800 drivers in a season.”

Overseeing the registration processes for the seven series IMSA sanctions can be an overwhelming task, Hall admits, making sure all entrants meet the various deadlines. Member Services’ development of the automated process has been one of her greatest joys at IMSA.

“All of that comes through the system that we built out in-house,” Hall says. “We get to kind of write our own working software, which is unusual – that doesn’t happen. The people that are actually utilizing it get to write it, so I enjoy being able to produce that out, make our processes more seamless, make things a lot easier for our competitors and our customers.

“Because at the end of the day, if we make their life easier, they want to come back. And that’s the main thing that my department is here for, is customer service.”