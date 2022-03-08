iRacing to Back JRM Late Model Team, Driver Carson Kvapil in 2022

JR Motorsports announced today that iRacing, the world’s leading racing simulation platform, has signed on as primary partner of the team’s No. 8 Chevrolet Late Model for the 2022 season, backing driver Carson Kvapil for the full CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car series as well as other marquee events.

iRacing is an unparalleled eSport driving experience where subscribers compete against fellow online racers on virtual replicas of the most iconic tracks in a variety of racing series. Used by professional drivers and casual gamers alike, the PC-based simulation has a long and fruitful relationship with team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports. In 2020-21 iRacing was co-primary sponsor for the Late Model team and takes over primary branding for the 18-year-old Kvapil this year following Josh Berry’s ascension to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a full-time basis.



“iRacing is once again thrilled to partner with JRM and their first-rate late model program,” said Steve Myers, executive vice president at iRacing. “Dale, Kelley and their crew are like family to iRacing. This is a natural extension to our long-standing relationship. We know Josh (Berry) left big shoes to fill but we're excited to see Carson wheel the No. 8 iRacing machine back to Victory Lane.”

Kvapil, son of 2003 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, steps into the No. 8 iRacing Chevrolet full-time after taking the wheel in three races last season. The young driver had an average finish of 3.0 in those events. In 2021 Kvapil, driving his family-owned Super Late Model, won the CARS Tour SLM championship in the season’s final race, overcoming a points deficit and claiming the title with the race victory.

“It is an honor to be driving this iRacing Chevrolet for JR Motorsports,” Kvapil said. “This team has a lot of history and talent and they’ve won the biggest Late Model races in the Southeast. It’s a great opportunity for me and I am proud to carry the colors for JRM and for iRacing into the 2022 season.”

Kvapil and the JR Motorsports Late Model team will open the 2022 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car season this weekend on March 12-13 with the annual Old North State Nationals at Caraway Speedway in Asheboro, N.C. The 200-lap race pays $30,000 to win.

