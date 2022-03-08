Lacy Maxwell Experiential in the driver’s seat to steer Cognizant’s Formula One™ Sponsorship activations globally

On the heels of a successful activation of Cognizant’s title sponsorship of the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup and in anticipation of assisting in development, implementation, and execution of Cognizant’s Global Partnership at the Presidents Cup on the PGA TOUR in October, officials at Lacy Maxwell Experiential (LME) today raced to announce an expanded global sports marketing partnership to actualize and manage the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team sponsorship agreement.

From Rock-and-Roll to C-Suite hospitality, to political fundraisers and throughout the most prestigious sporting events, Lacy Maxwell Experiential has a history of bringing clients’ ethos into the world in completely unique ways. With multiple activations planned, LME is eager to increase the stature of the Cognizant brand as the preeminent global technology services partner to clients throughout the world.

“At Lacy Maxwell Experiential, we pride ourselves on bringing fresh ideas, tailored activations, award-winning programs, inspirational content and unmatched productions to our clients,” said LME founder Lacy Maxwell. “Cognizant’s values of inclusion, empowerment, sustainability, data-driven intelligent automation and human connections through their global reach and platforms compliment the founding ideas of our own company. We are inspired and excited to travel the world and actuate the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team sponsorship. Each stop will be an illustration of that specific culture while finding innovative ways to represent their visual identity and entertain, inform and immerse their executives and clients in the invigorating world of Formula One™.”

Aston Martin returned to Grand Prix racing in 2021 having last competed in the sport more than 60 years ago. With one of the most iconic emblems in the world emblazoned above the garages and a growing team of passionate men and women at its heart, this is a team with both a rich heritage and a fresh perspective. Alongside collaborative and strategic partners, the Silverstone-based team is bringing new energy to the sport with a determination to shake up the order and compete at the sharp end.