Luca Mars Joins KohR Motorsports for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge﻿

Following on the heels of a successful test at Daytona International Speedway in December, KohR Motorsports invited Luca Mars to join the team for the 2022 season. Luca will partner with Nate Stacy in the #60 Ford Mustang GT4 machine to contest the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season in the GS Class starting with the second round at Sebring International Raceway.

While the goal of the initial test was primarily an opportunity to get Luca experience in the GT4 Mustang, the team & driver found instant chemistry and the process accelerated rapidly. Before long the Dean Martin led squad had Luca up to competitive lap times and the thoughts of doing more together became a reality.

Dean Martin: “I’ve followed Luca’s progress in racing from karting through MX5 Cup this past year. He’s shown great progress each year. To be honest, I was a little surprised at Luca’s pace in the Mustang right out of the box. He was at a competitive race pace from the 2021 Daytona Race lap times. The fact that he got even quicker during the weekend was that much more impressive. We can’t wait to get him out in race conditions. It’s going to be a great year!”

In addition to the interaction with the KohR team, Luca was fortunate to have former Pilot Challenge GS champion Nate Stacy on hand to share driving duties and help with coaching. Having comparable data to work with, along with first hand instruction, proved invaluable and the two future teammates communicated easily forming a quick working relationship.

Nate Stacy: “It was a blast working with Luca at the Daytona test back in December! He proved to be very adaptable and I think he will be a strong competitor in the IMPC paddock. I also can’t wait to get back into the action after sitting out most of last season. With Luca and the KohR team I think we have a shot!”

For Mars it was not his first time at the track, having competed at Daytona International Speedway in the IMSA Mazda MX5 Cup series, but his first in an IMSA GS machine.

Luca Mars: “Reflecting on my test, working with the whole KohR Motorsports group was awesome! Not only was I able to drive a GT4 car, I was able to drive at one of the most historic tracks, Daytona. The GT4 Ford Mustang was an incredible car hitting top speeds of 160-170mph.”

While it was the first time for Luca behind the wheel of the KohR machine, the camaraderie that developed came with a long history. Luca’s dad Brett raced with Martin in the years before Luca started karting. In turn that friendship carried through to Dean following Luca’s exploits from his earliest karting days.

Luca Mars: “It’s great to know you are working with one of the best teams in motorsports and having an IMPC Champion as your teammate. It was also cool getting to work with Dean and the whole team because my dad used to race Mustangs with Dean so it's amazing for him to be able to watch me do what he used to do.”

The partnership started on the right foot with Luca and Kohr dominating the TransAm SGT event at Sebring topping every practice session, securing Pole and scoring the win.

Dean Martin: "The TransAm event was a great opportunity for Luca to work with the team in a race environment and it also gave us a chance to see how Luca handled himself in competition conditions. The weekend couldn't have possibly gone any better and we are all even more excited to get back to Sebring soon to test our progress against the IMSA field."

The partnership will kick off in earnest at the second round of the Michelin Pilot Challenge when the series visits Sebring International Raceway March 16-19th. The Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 will be a 2 hour race during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring event. The team would have loved to have contested the opening round at Daytona. However, Luca won’t turn 16 until just days before Sebring thus making Round 2 the first he is eligible to join the series. He will do so as one of the youngest competitors in the series history however!

For more information about Luca Mars and his motorsports endeavors please visit www.LucaMars.com