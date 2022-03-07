Progressive AFT and Thom Duma Fine Jewelers Partner for Ninth Successive Season

Progressive American Flat Track is pleased to announce that Thom Duma Fine Jewelers (TDFJ) will remain the Official Jeweler of Progressive AFT for a ninth consecutive season.

Once again in 2022, Tom Duma and his team of world-class jewelers will handcraft custom-designed championship rings commemorating the achievements of the class champions in the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle, Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines, and Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER. That unique honor will again follow the new standard set a year ago in which each solid gold masterpiece will feature the champion’s name and image along with the traditional #1 and array of diamonds.

“Tom Duma and TDFJ have been enthusiastic supporters of the sport for many years,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive American Flat Track. “The championship rings are incredible works of art, which simply could not be designed and created with that level of passion and expertise if not for Duma’s deep love for the sport.”

Thom Duma Fine Jewelers traces its storied history back to the 1800s. That history became intrinsically linked with America’s Original Extreme Sport when Tom Duma Jr., embarked upon a professional flat track career from 1976 to 1981. Duma subsequently linked his two passions with the creation of the “Racer Series” line of motorsports-inspired jewelry, including teel shoe pendants, motorcycle tire Pandora-style beads, checkered flag racing jewelry, racing number pendants, and more.

"It is an honor to continue the tradition of designing and manufacturing the championship rings for all classes of Progressive AFT once again,” said Duma. “I look forward to the new tradition of presenting the class champions their rings next year at the first race of the 2023 season!"

The complete line is available for purchase online at www.TDFJ.com, or contact Duma personally via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to the season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event. The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.