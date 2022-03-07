Team Bleekemolen to add two all-Finnish cars for the 2022 NWES season

Team Bleekemolen and Iceboys will join forces in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series , bringing the Dutch team’s forces up to four cars in the European NASCAR Series. Veteran Henri Tuomaala will drive the #23 Ford Mustang in his quest for a record third Challenger Trophy win, while rookies Jonne Rautjarvi and Janne Koikkalainen will share the #44 car.



Further strengthening the Scandinavian presence on the grid of the European NASCAR series, the Finnish contingent is talented and varied.



Henri Tuomaala made his EuroNASCAR debut in 2018 and immediately left his mark with a top-10 finish in the ultra-competitive EuroNASCAR PRO championship. The 33-year-old won the Challenger Trophy twice in the last three years, all while having to sit out of the 2020 pandemic-affected season. With 16 race wins in the special classification dedicated to silver and bronze drivers in EuroNASCAR PRO, Tuomaala is also the winningest driver in the Challenger Trophy.



“I haven’t set specific targets for the coming season. Last year we had several issues along the way, so this year’s goal is to have a trouble-free season and develop adjustments to our setup. I believe that through that, better results will come and I can develop as a driver,” said Tuomaala.



The #44 car awaits Finnish young talent Jonne Rautjarvi in EuroNASCAR PRO and gentleman driver Janne Koikkalainen in EuroNASCAR 2. In the last two seasons, Rautjarvi impressed in the V8 Thunder Cars series in Scandinavia, finishing third and second. The 22-year-old is looking forward to chasing the overall title and the Rookie Trophy.



“The feeling is really great! First of all, the most important thing, trust, emerged immediately when I received a very happy and warm reception from the whole team” said the Finnish about Team Bleekemolen. “With these people, it’s really amazing to start building a good season. Together we will make the year great and memorable.”



After making one appearance in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2018, Janne Koikkalainen will be back in EuroNASCAR 2 with the opportunity to compete both for the Legend Trophy and the Rookie Trophy.

”It feels great to be racing in EuroNASCAR 2022! Two seasons have gone by for reasons well known for all of us. The calendar looks great with its fast and interesting tracks and Team Bleekmolen is a truly professional racing team which makes my personal expectations high for 2022,” concluded Koikkalainen.



All four cars are being prepared at Team Bleekemolen’s headquarters in the Netherlands. Sebastiaan Bleekemolen stated that all Fords will be rebuilt and “in perfect condition” when the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series starts on May 14-15 at the iconic Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR