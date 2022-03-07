Gabossi and Dallara in EuroNASCAR PRO with Not Only Motorsport in 2022

Not Only Motorsport announced today two EuroNASCAR PRO members of its 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series lineup. Nicolò Gabossi will move up from the Club Challenge to drive the #90 Camaro and Davide Dallara will chase his second Challenger Trophy title at the wheel of the #89 Camaro.



Davide Dallara made his NASCAR debut with Not Only Motorsport in 2020 and impressed by winning the Challenger Trophy in EuroNASCAR PRO. The Italian concluded his rookie season 12th in points with 5 top-10s and six wins in the trophy dedicated to Silver and Bronze drivers. In 2021, Dallara ended up second in the Challenger Trophy, adding three more wins to his tally, and 11th in the points standings. The Parma native can’t wait to get the season started.



“My goal is to return to the top of the Challenger Trophy, said Dallara. “I’m excited because the team worked a lot during the winter and I’m sure they will give me a great car as they always do. But I also want to improve and get good results in the overall standings as well. It would be fantastic to enter the top-10 and who knows, maybe the top-5.”



After finishing second overall in the Club Challenge and making his EuroNASCAR PRO debut at Circuit Zolder in his very first car racing season, Nicolò Gabossi will take an important step in his NASCAR career in 2022. The Brescia native is not only going to compete in EuroNASCAR PRO, but he also already took a managerial role in supporting Team Manager Luca Giovannelli and the Not Only Motorsport organization.



“I have high expectations for this season, especially towards myself. Thanks to Not Only Motorsport I had the chance to drive a race car for the first time last year and now I want to take a step up,” said Gabossi. “I know that going straight from the Club Challenge to EuroNASCAR PRO will not be easy and that I will not have the pace to stay with the top drivers. I want to improve race by race and always bring more data and results to the team to grow as a group. I will go for the Challenger Trophy and I think that we will hear about Not Only Motorsport a lot this year!”.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will start in Valencia, Spain at the iconic Circuit Ricardo Tormo with four exciting NASCAR sprint races on May 14-15. Fans can watch all the action live and on-demand on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR