North Carolina’s First-Ever Professional Bull Riding Team Announces Inaugural Home Event

Ahead of the inaugural season for the ground-breaking 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series, the league today announced the schedule for the eight teams that will compete through the first season. North Carolina’s first-ever professional bull riding team, based in Winston-Salem, will debut inside LJVM Coliseum on Sept. 9-11.

“I’m looking forward to bringing a world-class Professional Bull Riding event to my home state of North Carolina,” said Richard Childress, managing operator of the North Carolina-based team. “The entertainment value of bull riding is right up there with that of racing. It's a family event and we're pleased we can offer it to our fellow North Carolinians.”

The PBR Team Series’ inaugural 10-event, 112-game regular season will include a three-day homestand event hosted by each of the eight founding teams. The 2022 season will begin with neutral site games in Cheyenne, Wyoming and will culminate in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas November 4-6, 2022. An additional neutral site event will be held in Anaheim, Calif.

The North Carolina-based team will host the seventh event of the season, with PBR also revealing the home dates for the teams based in Austin, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Glendale, AZ; Kansas City, MO; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City, OK; and Ridgedale, MO; along with the two neutral site events.

The 2022 PBR Team Series event schedule is as follows:

Date City Venue Home Team

July 25-26 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Frontier Days Neutral Site

Aug. 5-7 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Kansas City Outlaws

Aug. 12-13 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Neutral Site

Aug. 19-21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Nashville Stampede

Aug. 26-28 Austin, TX Moody Center Austin Gamblers

Sept. 3-5 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Amphitheater Missouri Thunder

Sept. 9-11 Winston-Salem, NC LJVM Coliseum Carolina

Sept 16-18 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Oklahoma Freedom

Oct. 7-9 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Texas Rattlers

Oct. 14-16 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Arizona Ridge Riders

Nov. 4-6 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Championship

The schedule for individual game matchups during these event weekends and on-sale ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The league will host a PBR Team Series draft on May 23 prior to start of the 2022 season, among any bull riders who have declared for the draft during a league eligibility window. The North Carolina team will have the seventh pick in the draft, and order of selection that was determined by a draft lottery among all teams in New York on January 7.

“The inaugural PBR Team Series season will play out across a very strong collection of cities, culminating in our Las Vegas Championship,” said Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner, PBR. “Each stop on the schedule will be a real happening, with plenty of fun events for fans and opportunities to come together to rally around their team. It will be exciting to watch the Carolina fan base grow.”

The PBR Team Series complements the successful PBR Unleash The Beast premier tour, which held its first championship in 1994 and in 2022 will be staged January – May, with its World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas from May 13-22, 2022.

The PBR Team Series builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. Events will be staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game will feature five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters will be comprised of seven riders on the core roster and three practice squad members. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders will be declared the winner of each game. The event winner will be the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings.

All PBR Team Series events will be carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.