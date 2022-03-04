Friday, Mar 04

Swedish Junior Formula Champion joins Renauer for new F4 series

Swedish Junior Formula Champion joins Renauer for new F4 series

Swede William Karlsson, the reigning Formula Nordic champion, has signed a deal with Renauer Motorsport to race in the ACCR F4, the Formula 4 championship for Central and Eastern Europe, which fields the next generation Tatuus T-021 F4 cars.

 

Following a successful karting career, the 16-year-old driver made his single-seater debut in 2020 in Formula Nordic, immediately making an impact with third place in the overall standings in his rookie season. Pocketing seven wins, three poles, and twelve podiums in the series last season, Karlsson clinched his inaugural formula championship title with 305 points.

 

Now, Karlsson is ready to take the next step and compete on a bigger international stage facing a grid with several experienced drivers in the ACCR F4. ”I am super excited to be part of Renauer Motorsport and to compete with the new F4 generation car. Racing in the ACCR F4 will be a huge challenge, but one, I am ready to accept. I feel well prepared and will of course give my very best,” he said.

 

”We are delighted to have William on board. He has already proven what he is capable of and has shown his great talent in Formula Nordic. We are now working closely together to give him the best possible package for the upcoming season,” team owner Sepp Renauer added.

 

The ACCR F4 season will kick off at the Hungaroring in April and is supposed to close at the Autodromo Internazionale in Monza in October. To allow Karlsson to gain even more experience, he will also compete in selected rounds of the German and Italian championships.

 

Karlsson is especially looking forward to the event in Grobnik, ”because it’s kind of a home race to me. There is no race weekend in Sweden, but there is one in Croatia, where my mom’s family is from. I am sure, there will be a lot of family and local friends coming to see us race.”

 

Race Calender ACCR F4 2022

08.-10.04.       HUNGARORING, HUNGARY

03.-05.06.       RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA

24.-26.06.       TOR POZNAN, POLAND

22.-24.07        AUTODROM GROBNIK, CROATIA

19.-21.08.       SLOVAKIARING, SLOVAKIA

09.-11.09.       AUTODROM BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC

28.-30.10        AUTODROMO MONZA, ITALY

