Progressive AFT and Arai Helmet Renew Official Partnership

Progressive American Flat Track announced today that Arai Helmet, Inc. will be the Official Helmet of Progressive AFT for a fifth consecutive season in 2022.

Arai is widely recognized as the world’s premier helmet manufacturer, and its innumerable motorsports successes across such championships as Progressive AFT, Formula 1, and MotoGP attest to that fact. Arai has provided elite two- and four-wheeled athletes with unparalleled safety, comfort, technology, and style for generations.

“Arai has been the helmet of choice by flat track racers for decades,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive AFT. “There’s nothing more important in racing than proper helmet safety, and no manufacturer better understands the needs and desires of riders better than Arai. Arai’s dedication to safety, craftsmanship, and quality is truly impressive.”

Arai Helmet is a three-generation, family-owned Japanese company that specializes in manufacturing high-quality motorcycle helmets. Its mission is simple and has remained unchanged since it was founded by Mr. Hirotake Arai in the 1950s: protection without compromise. To this day, and for more than seven decades, Arai has been accumulating gains in protection one-by-one, even if just a little. Rather than seeking a profit, Arai is driven by a desire to produce a better helmet to protect their fellow riders.

Each helmet is meticulously handmade with exclusive materials and technology and rigorously double-inspected before being shipped. That’s the Arai difference: quality and craftsmanship for the protection of motorcycle enthusiasts. You can learn more here in their “Value of Arai” video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO7lBYsxhMw.

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to the season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event.

The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

Learn more about Arai helmets here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDy9x5KaggJqC3Sk9O0uanqcWEADdl1i2.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.