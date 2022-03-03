Ryan Dungey Foundation Donates All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Vivian Banks Charter School

Vivian Banks Charter School kindergartners received a donation of 24 new Strider® Balance Bikes from the Ryan Dungey Foundation as part of the All Kids Bike initiative. The donation of the All Kids Bike® Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Program includes Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets, and curriculum.

The Ryan Dungey Foundation has partnered with All Kids Bike on their mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. For Phase One of the partnership, the Ryan Dungey Foundation has chosen to donate the All Kids Bike Learn-To-Ride Program to five schools in five different locations throughout the nation. These locations were chosen because of their significance to Ryan and his career. Famously known for his #5 riding plate, Ryan wanted to start in 5 locations that meant the most throughout his career and the impact they’ve had on his making.

Vivian Banks Charter School, in Pala, California, was chosen because, after a very successful riding career, one of Ryan’s biggest entries back into the racing community was with the launch of the Ryan Dungey Foundation, and its signature event, Opportunities Awaits Ride Day – a ride day for everyone. With the partnership of Fox Racing, Fox Raceway, and Pala Band of Mission Indians, the Inaugural Event raised over $70,000. Giving directly back to the community that helped kick off the Foundation is a full-circle moment for Ryan. The generosity of Ryan Dungey and the Ryan Dungey Foundation will equip physical education teachers at each school with everything needed to teach thousands of kids the life skill of riding a bike!

The Ryan Dungey Foundation bike delivery at Vivian Banks Charter School included a bike reveal in front of an excited group of kindergartners. The students were surprised with the fleet of bikes and then had the opportunity to take them for a spin! Ryan and the Foundation plan to visit later in the year to see the kids’ progress.

In a message to the Ryan Dungey Foundation, Vivian Banks Principal, Eric Kosch, shared, “The Vivian Banks Team would like to share our thanks and appreciation to the Ryan Dungey Foundation for providing our students this generous grant. Riding a bike is a developmental milestone that introduces a lifetime of confidence, mobility, joy, and overall wellbeing. We are so grateful to bring this amazing opportunity to our students. This program would not have been possible without the generous gift from your foundation.”

"Two-wheels have brought me so much joy and success, and I wouldn't be where I am today without them,” said Ryan Dungey. “This led to a natural partnership and connection to All Kids Bike when we were launching our foundation this last year. Our foundation is grounded in creating opportunities for the next generation of children. And what better way than more kids on two-wheels." says Dungey. "I am pumped to get into these first five schools. This group of schools has a lot of meaning. From the beginning, it was important to me to go back to communities that have been important parts of my life and racing career. From where I grew up, to where I won my first race as an amateur, to where I lived and trained as a pro, to bringing it full circle this year, where I hosted my first event for my foundation. Congrats to these first five schools! I look forward to getting into more schools later this year."

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program boasts an inclusive, proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum that offers every child the opportunity to experience the joy of two wheels. Launched in March 2018, there are already 479 schools across all 50 states, teaching hundreds of thousands of student show to ride over the next five years.

Learning to ride a bike at a young age increases confidence while developing balance, mobility, safety, environmental awareness, and facilitating exercise. The program includes a proven, integrative 8-lesson curriculum, staff training and certification, a fleet of Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, and helmets. The fleet of dual propulsion 14x Strider Bikes start as balance bikes and convert to pedal bikes. The bikes used in the All Kids Bike program allow children and teachers to progress through the riding process void of fear and full of encouragement. Kids develop their skills with each session, first learning to balance, then learning to pedal, all on the same bicycle.

With every new school participating in the All Kids Bike program, more children across the country are learning life skills and getting much-needed exercise while getting away from their computer screens and spending more time outdoors.

The Kindergarten PE Program supports critical health and safety needs, including:

Spatial awareness: Teaches the concept and understanding of “safe distancing” to a child.

Limited touchpoints: Specifically designated hand placement limits cross-class touchpoints

Fosters overall health: Core muscle development, cardio activity, and mental motivation

For more information about the Ryan Dungey Foundation, please visit RyanDungeyFoundation.org.

For more information about All Kids Bike, please visit AllKidsBike.org.