2021 Champion Chris Dyson Runs Perfect Race, Leads Flag to Flag in Sebring Victory

Chris Dyson returned to Sebring International Raceway hoping to capture back-to-back victories in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season opener. Dyson did so in style, running an immaculate race in his No. 20 Gym Weed/Altwell Ford Mustang, leading from flag to flag in a dominant victory.

Dyson laid his path to victory before the race began, capturing the Motul Pole Award in Friday night’s qualifying session with a record-breaking lap time of 1:57.838.

Prior to the green flag, Paul Menard’s No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro lost fuel pressure on the out lap, dropping him from his third-place starting berth. Following a quick trip to pit lane, Menard was able to return to the racetrack and put down the fastest lap of the race, but was unable to recover his lost laps, and ultimately retired early due to a broken rear end.

When the green flag waved, Menard’s team owner and teammate Ken Thwaits’ No. 7 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro challenged Dyson for the lead, but the No. 20 edged him out, rocketing in front of the pack, where he stayed until the checkered flag.

“It was fantastic coming out here two years in a row and taking the opening race win,” said winner Chris Dyson. “In the beginning, I just tried to hit my marks, and we just started to gap the field. I couldn’t be happier for everyone on the team; I’ve got to thank everyone at CD Racing. I’m so grateful to have Altwell and Gym Weed on the car this weekend. Putting them in Victory Lane is a great way to start the year.”

Early in the event, Wally Dallenbach and Boris Said battled in second and third, but a mid-race issue took Said’s No. 2 Weaver Racing Technique Dodge Challenger out of contention. Thwaits took over the third spot, ultimately finishing behind Dallenbach’s No. 4 Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang.

“What a blast, today brought back so many memories,” said second-place finisher Dallenbach. “I had so much fun racing with these guys at the start of the race. These cars are my favorite racecars to drive out of everything I've ever driven. I’ve been excited since I first talked about coming back to do some Trans Am racing. The guys did a great job with the car. It was a blast, I’m just so glad to be back racing in this series.”