Josh Green Wins Indy Pro 2000 Opener from Pole in St. Petersburg

“I am pleased to have my first race under my belt,” said Jonathan Browne. “Although it may not have been what I wanted, I have learned a lot this weekend and look forward to taking this momentum to Barber Motorsports Park. In Race 2, we showed good pace and race craft until I was unfortunately involved in contact out of my control which forced me to retire. A big thanks to the team for making me so comfortable and giving me a good car and support for my American debut. All eyes on the next one!”



“Jonathan did a good job this weekend in his first Indy Pro 2000 event,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “He’s put himself in the deep end with his first race being a street course, but it’s certainly a huge learning experience for him, and it’s given him a good foundation to build on for the next race.”



“A huge amount of hours have gone into our season prep from when the new update kits arrived, and I’m grateful to everyone who has helped the team get here,” concluded Dempsey. “This is the reward for all of our hard work. Now we turn our focus toward Barber to make sure we can keep up our performances at this level.”



The Indy Pro 2000 series will meet up again in March for an official test at Barber Motorsports Park ahead of Rounds 3/4 in April at the 2.38-mile road course in Alabama.