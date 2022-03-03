Josh Green Wins Indy Pro 2000 Opener from Pole in St. Petersburg

|
Jonathan Browne had a weekend of firsts in St. Petersburg; the Indy Pro 2000 premiere marked the Irishman’s first race in the U.S.A, first race in the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, and first race on a street course.
After only 30 minutes of practice time on the circuit, Browne took on qualifying for the first of two races where he ended up P15 after a shortened session due to a red flag. Browne had a clean start in Race 1 and focused on strong lap times and bringing the #2 car home for his debut race.
Gaining more experience with every session, Browne came back stronger in Race 2, jumping up to 10th from 12th on the opening lap. From there, the rookie set to work on earning a top-ten finish, holding off series veterans while putting out quick lap times. Unfortunately, Browne’s efforts were cut short; after having just put in his fastest lap time, he had contact with the #55 car of Reece Gold that sent him into the wall, resulting in a 14th place finish.