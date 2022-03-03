Kohlbecker and Weir Earn Top-Ten Finishes at USF2000 Season Debut

“What an amazing venue St. Petersburg is!” said Kohlbecker. “I had so much fun competing in one of the best fields of drivers in the world. As a driver we always want more. We showed good pace this weekend, but as a team we need to find a hair more. I’m looking forward to going to Barber Motorsports Park in a month to get some testing in ahead of Rounds 3/4 in April.”



“Overall, it’s not how we expected to start the season,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “I felt we would have a stronger weekend coming off of pre-season testing. Not getting the most out of the second set of tires in qualifying left us on the back foot, and it’s very hard to charge through the field on a street course. However, Spike did a good job staying out of trouble in Race 1 and moved up to P6.”



“I had a similar expectation for him to move forward again in Race 2, but unfortunately, he got shuffled back in the pack on the first lap which didn’t leave him in a great spot, and he was unable to move forward from there,” continued Dempsey. “Then brushing the wall on the last lap ended his race. All in all, I know we have the capability to perform better than this, and as a team we will work hard to come back a lot stronger at Barber.”