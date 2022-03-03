Welcome to the Club, Sport; New Porsche Gets Great Start

“Every so many years you’ve got to re-evaluate what your platform is, and I seem to adapt better to the Porsche than to a longer-wheelbase car,” Giovanis said. “Broadly, we look for reliability, competitiveness and manufacturer support across a variety of things when we make our decision. We weren’t trying to end our association with the prior manufacturer – you always want to be running to something rather than from something!

“The reliability of their cars and the level of customer support is what differentiates Porsche,” he added. “Porsche has a great factory testing program, so by the time they start pumping out race cars, they’ve run thousands of miles, whether at Weissach, Nurburgring or wherever they take it. It’s usually a great piece and this car was no different. The GT4 ran flawlessly, and I have every expectation that it will continue.”

Holzmeyer believes that Giovanis – who obtained his SCCA Pro racing license at age 46 and first entered the Michelin Pilot Challenge when he was 60 – is the exact kind of customer that the 718 GT4 RS Clubsport was designed for. The production 718 Cayman is known as one of the most user-friendly cars on the market in terms of achievable performance, and the racing version is no different.

“We have to keep in mind that this car is for gentleman drivers, and therefore drivability is very important,” Holzmeyer said. “We wanted the race car to be close to the street car to make the entry into racing. The 911 Carrera Cup car is quite a tough car to drive, whereas the GT4 was designed to make it easy to access racing. That was always the target for this car: not to scare people from racing, but to help them get into racing.”

Holzmeyer was directly involved in the planning and development of the RS Clubsport version of the 718 GT4 prior to his appointment to the CEO role at PMNA. He is proud of Porsche’s role as a leading supplier and supporter of customer racing programs at every level.

“There is a steadiness to Porsche – we have always been there, and we will always be there, with our one-make platforms, with our GT racing and now going to LMDh,” Holzmeyer said. “We have the biggest motorsport pyramid. It is copied quite a lot, but I think we are the only ones that go from proper GT street cars that are ready for track use all the way to LMDh.

“It’s a unique assortment that nobody else has, and in the U.S., we have a dedicated company just to service customer racing. That’s a big asset for the customers, to have a local warehouse, to be in the same time zone, to have local engineers who travel to all the races.”

Porsche teams will be back in action in full force March 16-19 at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. In addition to the WeatherTech Championship 12-hour headliner on March 19, the Michelin Pilot Challenge races March 17 with the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America single-make series opens its season with a pair of races also on March 17.