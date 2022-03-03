1st Impressions Race Team Unleashes Four-Rider Attack for '22

1st Impressions Race Team is proud to announce a four-rider assault on the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles championship for the upcoming 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season.

In its first two seasons of competition, 1st Impressions Race Team grew from a one-rider team to a two-rider outfit, scoring a pair of podium finishes and top-ten championship rankings along the way. The squad is poised to take the next step in ‘22 with a new-look four-rider roster aboard its fleet of Honda CRF450Rs. The effort will be spearheaded by two-time Progressive AFT race-winner Michael Inderbitzin, who will be flanked by the talented trio of Tyler Raggio, Justin Jones, and Michael Lainhart.

1st impressions Race Team continues to be overseen by Team Owner Eric Hoyt (owner of 1st Impressions Services of Florida & Floridian Plumbing/HVAC) and Team Manager Sandriana Shipman, who together founded the team in 2020 season after Shipman’s Progressive AFT career was cut short due to injury.

27-year-old Inderbitzen has been a top-ten finisher since the very start of his ten-year Progressive AFT career, and he’s developed into a legitimate podium threat over the past five seasons. A two-time Mission Production Twins race winner and a multi-time Parts Unlimited AFT Singles podium finisher, Inderbitzin has all the tools necessary to add to 1st Impressions Race Team’s trophy collection in ‘22.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the 1st impressions Race Team in 2022,” Inderbitzin said. “This is the best opportunity I have had since I started competing at the professional level in 2012. Eric has strived to get me the best equipment possible, and the whole team is very professional. I will do everything I can to provide them with the best results.”

Despite entering just his second full season as a professional, the up-and-coming Raggio has already taken seven points-paying finishes in his young Parts Unlimited AFT Singles career. While relatively new to the Progressive AFT scene, the 18-year-old Californian has been racing since the age of six. The naturally gifted Raggio is focused on taking full advantage of the increased support he’ll enjoy this season with his sights set on a breakthrough campaign.

Raggio said, “I’m super excited that Eric Hoyt chose me to be a part of the team. I can't wait to get this season started. I’ve been training hard and I’m excited to see what the season has in store for me and the team.”

The versatile Jones has collected points across all three Progressive AFT classes during his nine-year career. Despite a number of strong efforts in twin-cylinder competition, his greatest success came during his earlier days aboard 450cc singles, where he racked up six podiums, including a maiden victory at the 2015 Daytona Short Track. The 25-year-old has turned his full focus back to the Part Unlimited AFT Singles class in ‘22 with an eye on recapturing that front-running form.

“After talking with Eric Hoyt, I knew 2022 was going to be something special,” Jones said. “I’m beyond excited to be a part of such a great team. We have everything we need to win.”

Former roadracing ace Lainhart returned to his childhood passion of flat track racing in 2016. He shocked the paddock with a sixth-place finish in his first career Progressive AFT race, but his promising early career was derailed by injury. The 25-year-old New Yorker returned to the series a year ago and immediately demonstrated that he still has Main Event-caliber speed with a pair of points-paying finishes.

Lainhart said, “I’m super excited to join the 1st Impressions Race Team for 2022. Having Eric Hoyt believe in my abilities as a rider is a dream that I’ve worked so hard for. I grew up riding on Hondas and am thrilled to have the opportunity to put them up front at the pro level. The team overall has a really positive vibe too which is always helpful. My goal this season is to finish the year in the championship top ten and earn my first podium – hopefully on a Mile.”

Team Owner Hoyt said, “Starting a professional flat track team was something I’ve always wanted to do. With the guidance and support of rider-turned-team-manager, Sandriana Shipman, we are thrilled to be starting our third year in Progressive American Flat Track series fielding a four-rider team in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles class. Being able to provide full support for these deserving riders is a rewarding position to be in; we are eager to see what they can do this season.”