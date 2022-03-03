HRP Racing Signs Zabala For Mission Production Twins Duty

HRP Racing (Henderson Race Products) is pleased to announce the signing of Cole Zabala to compete in the Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class aboard Yamaha MT-07s in 2022.

Memphis Shades and Corbin Motorcycle Saddles will function as co-title sponsors with additional support from Vinson Road Boring. Nick Henderson will continue to oversee the team.

Illinois native Zabala will graduate to Mission Production Twins on the heels of an exceptional season in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class, with a runner-up result at the Peoria TT highlighting his five top-five finishes.

“Cole’s never-give-up attitude made him our choice this season,” said Henderson. “Learning a new motorcycle in a new class requires resilience, something Cole certainly has. His constant progress over the past few seasons has been really impressive to watch.”

Zabala said, “I couldn’t be more excited with this opportunity. With Nick’s experience with twins and my skills on the track, I know we’ll be a successful pairing. We know what it takes to succeed, and we share the work ethic required to make it happen. My success in 2021 gives me the confidence to strive for even greater success as I move into the Mission Production Twins class this season.”

The shared history in Progressive AFT of Memphis Shades, Corbin Seats, and Mike Vinson (Vinson Road Boring) is beyond impressive. Memphis Shades was the long-time supporter of the late Babe DeMay’s racing program, Corbin Motorcycle Saddles has fielded successful teams over the years fronted by the likes of Rich King, Joe Kopp, and Kenny Coolbeth, and Vinson has been heavily involved in flat track racing date back to the 1970s, helping riders like Randy Cleek and many more along the way.

Shawn Glass will function as a race-day mechanic along with providing all the paint work on the racebikes via Glass Paintwerks. Duffs Speed n Mo-chine will continue as a pivotal supporter machining parts for the race bikes.

Viper Air, S&S Cycle, Motion Pro, Motul, WKR, J&M Racing, ARC, R Nyne Designs, RC Hotcoats, First Klass Glass, Foard Racing, ODI, RASE, Penske Racing Shocks, Evans Coolant, Helmet House are among the other sponsors supporting the team.