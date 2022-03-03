KICKER Performance Audio Returns as Official Audio of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track is pleased to confirm that KICKER Performance Audio in an expanded partnership as presented sponsor of the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles class will return as Official Performance Audio of Progressive AFT for the 2022 season.

Since its humble origins as a two-man operation in a narrow one-car garage in Stillwater, Oklahoma, nearly 50 years ago, KICKER has established itself as the benchmark in high-performance audio products, including powersports, auto, marine, home, and personal audio.

KICKER’s extensive line of amplifiers, loudspeakers, subwoofers, Bluetooth® speaker systems, high-performance headphones, and noise-isolating in-ear headsets are sold at approximately 1,200 authorized dealers across the nation and in nearly 2000 dealers in 50 countries globally.

“KICKER’s trademark is Livin’ Loud®, and although we’re nearly 50 years into building high-performance audio, Livin’ Loud is about a lifestyle, an attitude of pushing the limits of what’s possible,” said Kevin Campbell, Director of KICKER Global Marketing. “The Progressive AFT Series is the very personification of what we believe Livin’ Loud is all about.”

As the Official Audio of Progressive American Flat Track, KICKER will add to the aural experience on race days by providing custom PA equipment – including specifically developed sound systems for the Mission Paddock Hospitality, Victory Lane, and the new Progressive AFT Marketplace – to make certain fans will be Livin’ Loud at the tracks again this season.

KICKER products will also be awarded to the podium finishers in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER class and the race winners in Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S and Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines at every race this season.

Fans can get a chance to check out a range of KICKER Performance Audio products at the KICKER vendor display that will be present at several Progressive AFT rounds this season.

“We’re thrilled that KICKER has increased their support of the sport for 2022,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive American Flat Track. “The quality and performance of KICKER’s products is second to none. Since integrating their Noise-Cancelling Headphones and Earbuds into the production of Progressive American Flat Track events, our operations team is now able to communicate effectively regardless of background noise. Fans will continue to enjoy the quality of KICKER’s speakers during podium celebrations at each round, and we’re excited for them to experience Kicker’s activation in the AFT Marketplace this season.”

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with a Daytona Bike Week doubleheader on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to this bar-to-bar season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

Livin’ Loud is a registered trademark of Stillwater Designs and Audio, Inc.