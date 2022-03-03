Sena Named Official Motorcycle Communication System of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track is proud to announce an all-new partnership with Sena Technologies, Inc. to be the Official Motorcycle Communication System of Progressive AFT for the 2022 season.

Established in 1998, Sena is the global leader in Bluetooth communication solutions for motorcycle and outdoor sporting applications. Over the past quarter century, Sena has developed countless innovative solutions for motorcyclists – including rider-to-rider communications, Mesh intercom technology, smart helmets, integrated cameras, and phone and GPS pairing – which have made the shared experience of riding both safer and more enjoyable.

“Sena is a proven innovator whose products help shape the future of motorcycling,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive American Flat Track. “Introducing technology to improve the customer experience is a pursuit we share in common. We’re extremely excited to partner with Sena and appreciative of their support of America’s Original Extreme Sport.”

The ability to laugh with fellow riders, listen to music, warn or be warned of potential dangers, and receive turn-by-turn GPS directions directly through your helmet significantly enhances what was already one of the most perfect experiences a human could partake in. With premium audio and seamless integration, Sena helps riders stay connected and in control wherever their two-wheeled adventures take them. Learn more about Sena at https://www.sena.com/motorcycles-powersports.

“Sena is proud to be the Official Motorcycle Communication System of Progressive AFT,” says Tae Kim, Sena CEO. “Sena communication systems are the ideal tool for training on and off the track, or for everyday riding. We are looking forward to a fantastic 2022 season, and can’t wait to follow along with the action on the track.”

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to the season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event.

The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.