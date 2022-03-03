Progressive AFT Announces Multi-Year Partnerships with Rekluse and Wiseco

Progressive American Flat Track is proud to announce new three-year agreements with Rekluse Motor Sports and Wiseco Performance Products to serve as the Official Clutch and Official Piston of Progressive AFT, respectively, through the 2024 season.

The industry leader in clutch and performance technology, Rekluse is known for its innovative, precision-engineered clutch products. The Boise, Idaho-based company’s products are manufactured from the highest quality materials available and provide incredible performance and durability. Both its Radius auto clutches and TorqDrive manual clutches are proven winners in Progressive AFT competition.

Wiseco boasts a proud, historic lineage in the sport, helping power the legendary Scott Parker to the first of his record 94 Grand National Championship wins back at the Du Quoin Mile as a 17-year-old rookie in 1979. Founded more than 80 years ago, Wiseco has remained the world leader in the manufacturing of high-performance forged pistons and continues its race-winning Progressive AFT tradition to this day.

“Rekluse and Wiseco have built their winning traditions on innovative technology, superior performance, and outstanding reliability,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive American Flat Track. “These qualities and their continued dedication to the sport make them ideal partners as we work together to elevate the series to the next level.”

“RWB is proud to get back to some our longest standing roots in racing through our partnership with Progressive AFT,” commented Scott Highland, Director of Powersports and Marketing for Race Winning Brands. “We are racers and enthusiasts ourselves, so helping to promote one of the most exciting and historic racing properties is an honor. We’re thrilled to have Rekluse as the Official Clutch and Wiseco as the Official Piston and work closely with the racers and officials of this incredible American tradition.”

