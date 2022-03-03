Race Winning Brands Celebrates Racing Roots through American Flat Track Partnership

Race Winning Brands (RWB), a leading manufacturer of high-performance engine components for the automotive and powersports aftermarkets, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with the Progressive American Flat Track series. The new deal focuses on the Rekluse Racing and Wiseco Performance Products brands, serving as the Official Clutch and Official Piston of Progressive AFT, respectively, through the 2024 season.

As the industry leader in clutch performance technology, Rekluse delivers unique and advanced products for the motorcycle industry with a focus on exceptional performance, engineering, and durability. Rekluse products are designed to give racers and race teams a distinct advantage over the competition in all forms of motorcycle racing. The Boise, Idaho based, American-made products have played an integral role in the success of several competitors in both the AFT Twins and AFT Singles classes throughout recent years, lending hand in championship titles.

“RWB is proud to get back to some our longest standing roots in racing through our partnership with Progressive AFT,” commented Scott Highland, Director of Powersports and Marketing for Race Winning Brands. “We are racers and enthusiasts ourselves, so helping to promote one of the most exciting and historic racing properties is an honor. We’re thrilled to have Rekluse as the Official Clutch and Wiseco as the Official Piston and work closely with the racers and officials of this incredible American tradition.”



The Wiseco name has been synonymous with American Flat Track dating back to the original Grand National Championship, helping power legendary racers to record-setting performances. The Mentor, Ohio organization has supported flat track racers for decades, including Jay Springsteen, Randy Goss, Ricky Graham, Chris Carr, Joe Kopp, Brad “The Bullet” Baker and “The Jammer” Jared Mees. These past and current champions rely on Wiseco for the added power and durability flat track racing demands.

“Rekluse and Wiseco have built their winning traditions on innovative technology, superior performance, and outstanding reliability,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive American Flat Track. “These qualities and their continued dedication to the sport make them ideal partners as we continue to work together to elevate the series to the next level.”

At select rounds to be announced, Rekluse and Wiseco teams will be onsite to provide product education, trackside support and to share the passion with fans and racers. Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park.