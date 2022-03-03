Bobby Labonte & Cook Out Return to Short Track Racing for 2022 Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams Tour

The 2022 S.M.A.R.T. season schedule is comprised of 12 races at some of the newest, and some of the most historic, venues in American motorsports:

· March 5: Florence Motor Speedway

· March 19: Southern National Motorsports Park

· March 26: Caraway Speedway

· April 2: South Boston Speedway

· April 10: Franklin Co. Speedway

· June 29: Caraway Speedway

· September 3: Carteret County Speedway

· September 10: Orange County Fair Speedway

· September 17: Dominion Raceway

· October 1: Motor Mile Speedway

· October 8: Hickory Motor Speedway

· October 15: Tri-County Speedway

“Bobby Labonte has a passion to race. Since joining the S.M.A.R.T. Modified tour, not only has he won twice, but he also has made a huge impact on local tracks and the grassroots fans,” said S.M.A.R.T. Modified Tour Director Chris Williams. “The Hall of Famer joined every autograph session and ride-along, then displayed pure talent on the track. To have Bobby on our tour cements fan participation, social networking and attendance. We are blessed he’s racing with us and we wouldn’t have had a fast track to success without him in our series.”

Labonte and Cook Out established their partnership in 2021, but Cook Out cemented its spot in racing in 2020 when the fast-food hamburger chain became the title sponsor of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

“My Dad, Morris (Reaves, Founder of Cook Out), and I are really proud of how Bobby and the team raced last year,” said Jeremy Reaves, owner of Cook Out. “Even more, we continue to enjoy his down-to-earth style and friendship. Cook Out is honored to again sponsor Bobby in the S.M.A.R.T. Modified Tour and we certainly wish him nothing but the best again this season.”