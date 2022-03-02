Maggio All set for Season Opener at Southern National

E33 Motorsports is proud to announce Mason Maggio will pilot the #51 Ford Pro Late Model throughout the entire Carolina Pro Late Model Series schedule.



The Carolina Pro Late Model Series season will kick off this weekend, March 5th, at Southern National Motorsports Park.

Maggio stated,"Definitely exciting coming back to Southern National Motorsports Park since our last visit there back in November was a big success when we finished on the 3rd in my first race with E33 Motorsports. Hopefully Saturday we'll be able to finish two spots better!"



Owner JR Courage stated,"After having a strong run at Southern National last year our expectations are surely higher this time around. Mason has shown us that he has what it takes to compete at this level and beyond. We are looking forward to the entire CPLMS and look to content week after week".

Maggio, a Florida native, started racing at the age of 13 and is no stranger to victory lane. Maggio has achieved 4 Bandolero Series Championships, including back-to-back Florida State championships, along with 11 wins, Rookie of the Year, and Sportsman of the Year in the span of two years of racing. Maggio ran legend cars in 2020, accomplishing eight wins and another three championships including Florida State Championship and Most Improved Driver of the Year, in his first full season of legends competition. In 2021 he competed in the Limited Late Model division at Hickory Motor Speedway achieving four wins, Rookie of the Year and 2nd in the HMS Championship.

Maggio is also proud to annouce HMY Yacht Sales, Bahama Beach Club, Dry Shine, Rich Mar Florist, Crawford Garage Doors, and GCI Slingers/Gravel Conveyors as sponsors for the event.

E33 Motorsports PR