Payton Freeman To Chase Spring Nationals Series Championship

One year after winning the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series championship, Payton Freeman has his sights set on another championship.

The 19-year-old rising dirt late model star has confirmed plans to pursue the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring National Series championship from March through May.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring National Series, which is owned and managed by veteran dirt late model racer Ray Cook, begins March 4 and runs through May 29. The series schedule features 12 events at venues located in Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama.

“When setting our schedule for the year we realized it made a lot of sense to follow the Spring Nationals tour,” Freeman said. “The schedule features several races that pay more than $10,000-to-win and we’ll be able to hit a lot of tracks between March and May. What’s not to love about that?”

Freeman is already off to a strong start this season, having earned two top-five and three top-10 finishes in three events so far. Included in those was a fifth-place finish last Friday night at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway with the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series.

He believes his early season form is just the start of a strong season, which will continue this weekend when the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring National Series begins at Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway on March 4 and Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on March 5.

“We’ve really been off to a strong start this year. We ran competitively last week with the Xtreme DIRTcar Series and I think that’s a sign of things to come,” Freeman said. “We’ll hit the ground running this weekend with the Spring Nationals and see if we can get ourselves a trophy or two.”

Payton Freeman would like to thank all of his supporters and partners, including his parents, crew and fans as well as Freeman Plumbing, Coltman Farms, MPM Marketing, Stilo, KRC Power Steering, K1 RaceGear, Schaeffer’s Oil, Base Racing Fuel, SRI Performance, Captial Race Cars, Shelton Trucking, Chattham & Son Tile, Rod Roberts Trucking, Collins Signs and Sweet Victory Apparel.

Peyton Freeman PR