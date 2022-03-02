Flowdynamics Racing Team Takes on Central Valley Tracks Friday and Saturday

The Flowdynamics sprint car team will hit the road for a pair of races this Friday and Saturday in California’s fertile Central Valley. On Friday, team drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will square off against the other stars in the USAC/CRA Series at the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. Twenty-four hours and 25-miles later, they will race at the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford.

Propelled by three top 10 finishes in the first three races at the “Diamond In The Desert,” Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway in January, Yorba Linda, California’s Williams enters this week’s doubleheader weekend sixth in USAC/CRA points. McCarthy, who calls Riverside, California home, is 16th due to some bad luck in the openers.

Neither of the Flowdynamics drivers has a lot of experience on the two tracks they will be competing on this weekend. McCarthy has been at the Steve Faria promoted Thunderbowl Raceway one time. That was last March when the USAC/CRA Series visited the famous clay oval. On that night, the 2017 series “Rookie of the Year” qualified 13th fastest in the 21-car field. However, a turn three tumble on the last lap of his heat race ended his night. For Williams, the 2014 “Rookie of the Year,” who did not join the Flowdynamics team until the beginning of May in 2021, this will be his first race on the lightning-quick track.

The trip to Keller Auto Speedway will be the first for each since a stop during California Sprint week in 2018. Since then, longtime racer Peter Murphy has taken over the facility and has made several noticeable improvements on the track, the stands, and the pit area.

Both nights of intense racing this weekend will be full shows with qualifying, heat races, B mains (if applicable), and 30-lap main events.

The series will return to the Central Valley for two more back-to-back weekends in 2022. The next trip north will be on April 1st and 2nd and that will be the start of a busy four-race month for USAC/CRA. It will return to the tracks once again on July 8th and 9th.

Fans who cannot make it to the races located near the center of the state can still watch all the action live with a subscription to Flo Racing at https://www.floracing.com/

Things in Tulare will get underway when the spectator gates open at 4:00 p.m. Hot laps will follow at 5:00 with qualifying at 6:00 and the first green flag of the night will be at 7:00. The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.

Spectator gates in Hanford will swing open at 4:00 p.m. Keller Auto Speedway is located on the King County Fairgrounds at 801 S. 10th Avenue in Hanford (93230) and its website is https://www.racekingsspeedway.com/.

After this weekend’s races, Flowdynamics Racing will get three weeks off before making its first 2022 appearance at its home track, Perris Auto Speedway, on March 26th. That night the USAC/CRA Series will be joined by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. It will be the only appearance for the World of Outlaws in Southern California in 2022.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to climb on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR