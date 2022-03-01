Veteran Motorsports Broadcasters Kelley, Massaro to Join MAVTV ARCA Crew in 2022

Veteran motorsports announcer Krista (Voda) Kelley will anchor MAVTV Motorsports Network’s live broadcasts of the ARCA Menards Series in 2022. Kelley replaces lap-by-lap race caller Bob Dillner, who has been part of the ARCA broadcasts on MAVTV since 2017. Dillner has stepped out of the booth to take an expanded role in the development of the motorsports network but will continue to work with the production team on the broadcasts.



By joining the network’s ARCA Menards Series broadcast team, Kelley will be MAVTV’s first female play-by-play race announcer for live programming. She serves this new role for MAVTV after spending 18 years serving as a pit reporter and studio host for SPEED, FS1, and NBC Sports’ NASCAR programming, as well as hosting MAVTV’s Lucas Oil On the Edge program in 2021. Long-time ARCA analyst Jim Tretow will join Kelley in the booth, while Mike Massaro will join the team to handle pit road duties.



“MAVTV is the landing spot for grass-roots racing and the ARCA Menards Series is no exception,” Kelley said. “And I already feel like a part of their family, with Lucas Oil On the Edge. The Edge is exactly where we’re going to take viewers this year. I’m honored to work alongside two gentlemen with so much racing and TV knowledge.



“Jim and Mike aren’t just colleagues, they’re friends. And Bob (Dillner) has paved the way. We hope each of you who comes along with us for the ride, feels like a friend too.”

Massaro is a veteran motorsports reporter who spent 20 years covering the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series for MRN Radio, TNN Motorsports’ “Inside NASCAR”, ESPN, and most recently NBC Sports and their associated motorsports programming.



“There are so many compelling stories in the ARCA Menards Series. I’m thrilled to explore all of them and showcase these drivers, some of whom could be the sport’s future,” Massaro said. “I’m so grateful for MAVTV, giving me an opportunity to return to the sport I Iove and I can't wait to get started in Phoenix.”



Tretow first covered the ARCA Menards Series in 1993 and has been a constant presence in series broadcasts as both a color analyst and pit road reporter on a variety of networks since. Tretow also covered the former ASA Racing Series for several seasons.



“Krista and Mike bring decades of racing experience to our live broadcasts,” Tretow said. “The strength and experience of our team, in every aspect of production, will continue to tell the proud ARCA story. We enjoy the short tracks of the Sioux Chief Showdown, right to the big tracks like Michigan International Speedway. And we will have the season finale live on MAVTV at the half-mile Toledo Speedway in October. It’s proven to be the perfect short track to decide the championship!"



Kelley, Tretow, and Massaro will make their debut together when MAVTV broadcasts the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway on March 11. Additional ARCA Menards Series broadcasts on MAVTV include Iowa Speedway on June 11, Berlin Raceway on June 18, Elko Speedway on June 25, Michigan International Speedway on August 6, Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 21, The Milwaukee Mile on August 28, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on September 4, Kansas Speedway on September 10, Salem Speedway on October 1, and the series championship finale at Toledo Speedway on October 8.