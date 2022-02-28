Wingless Short Track Nationals This Weekend At I-30 Speedway

Readying for Round 2, the Wingless Short Track Nationals presented by KNP Painting kicks off the 2022 season for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating this Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5.

The start of the tour’s eighth season of competition, going into the 2022 season, the tour has seen 36 different winners. Capturing the inaugural Wingless Short Track Nationals presented by KNP Painting, the win was Keith Martin’s eighth with the tour, netted him $5,000, and moved him to third all-time behind Paul White with 10 wins, and Justin Zimmerman with 13.

Offering $1,000 to win, $200 to start on Friday, the purse goes to $5,000 to win, $500 to start on Saturday. Driver entry forms are online at https://i-30speedway.com/ wp-content/uploads/2022/02/I- 30-Wingless-STN-2022-Entry- Form.pdf .

Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Tickets are $20 per day and free for Kids 12 and under. Both nights will include the Dixon Road U-Pull-It Factory Stocks.

I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway. com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Event Format:

Friday:

Friday heat races (7-9 cars per race) lined up according to pill draw. ASCS passing points in effect. Top 14 in passing/finishing points transfer directly to “A” Main with top six inverted. Balance go to “B” Main(s) as needed. If one “B” Main then six transfer. If two “B” Mains, then three transfer from each. If three “B” Mains, then two transfer from each.

Friday heat races – 8 laps

Friday “B” Main(s) – 10-12 laps based upon car count

Friday “A” Main – 20 laps

Friday “A” Feature points will be added to heat race passing points for event total. Friday feature points will be awarded as follows:

Friday A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th - 60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50.

Friday B Main Non-Transfers – 1st - 48, 2nd - 46, 3rd - 44, etc.

Saturday:

Saturday heat races (7-9 cars per race) lined up according to pill draw. ASCS passing points in effect.

Saturday heat race passing/finishing points added to Friday night total to set Saturday feature lineups. Top 14 overall in Friday and Saturday points lock into Wingless STN Championship “A” Main, lined straight up. Balance go to “B” Main(s) as needed. If one “B” Main then six transfer. If two “B” Mains, then three transfer from each. If three “B” Mains, then two transfer from each.

Saturday heat races – 8 laps

Saturday “B” Main(s) – 10-12 laps based upon car count

Saturday “A” Main – 30 laps

The Regulations: The ASCS Elite Non-Wing series allows the right rear tire to be Racesaver, Medium, H15 or D25 and the left rear tire any Hoosier (no wide). The ASCS Elite Non-Wing series operates under an open engine package with a minimum weight of 1,450 lbs. Bleeders and cockpit adjusters are not permitted.

Inaugural Wingless Short Track Nationals feature results:

August 27, 2021 (Preliminary 20 Laps – Starting position in parentheses): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman (1), 2. G6-Cody Gardner (3), 3. 44-Jason Howell (10), 4. 79-Keith Martin (2), 5. 81a-Chris Morgan (14), 6. 31-Mason Smith (5), 7. 24-Landon Simon (15), 8. 20-Shon Deskins (6), 9. 15J-Jeremy Middleton (12), 10. 48-Caden McCreary (17), 11. 14-Jordon Mallett (13), 12. 11w-Wyatt Burks (11), 13. 38-Zach Pringle (18), 14. 1-Paul White (8), 15. 9jr-Derek Hagar (16), 16. 3-Howard Moore (20), 17. 1x-Tim Crawley (19), 18. 16-Anthony Nicholson (7), 19. 47-Dale Howard (9), 20. 99x-Dalton Stevens (4). Lap Leaders: Justin Zimmerman 1-14, Cody Gardner 15-16, Zimmerman 17-20.

August 28, 2021 (Finale 30 Laps – Starting position in parentheses): 1. 79-Keith Martin (3), 2. 81a-Chris Morgan (4), 3. #1-Justin Zimmerman (1), 4. 20-Shon Deskins (6), 5. G6-Cody Gardner (7), 6. 31-Mason Smith (5), 7. 11w-Wyatt Burks (10), 8. 14-Jordon Mallett (9), 9. 38-Zach Pringle (14), 10. 44-Jason Howell (2), 11. 69-Jamey Mooney (19), 12. 1x-Tim Crawley (18), 13. 91-Michael Day (20), 14. 16-Anthony Nicholson (17), 15. 1-Paul White (12), 16. 2-Landon Crawley (15), 17. 15J-Jeremy Middleton (11), 18. 48-Caden McCreary (18), 19. 9jr-Derek Hagar (13), 20. 24-Landon Simon (8). Lap Leaders: Justin Zimmerman 1-15, Keith Martin 16-30.