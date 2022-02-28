ASCS Southwest Kicking Off 2022 Season At Cocopah Speedway

Lifting the lid on the 2022 season this Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, the ASCS Southwest Region will invade Cocopah Speedway. Presented by Yuma Lumber, the two-night affair kicks off the 15th season of competition for the Arizona-based tour.

In the tour’s last visit to the three-eighths-mile oval in November, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. swept the weekend in the Hills Racing No. 15h.

Since the series began running Cocopah in 2012, there have been 13 different winners over the course of 21 events. Jason Johnson leads win stats at five, followed by Seth Bergman with three wins. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. and Rico Abreu each have two wins. Dustin Morgan, Danny Wood, Rick Ziehl, Shane Stewart, Lorne Wofford, Aaron Reutzel, Travis Rilat, Joey Saldana, and Colton Hardy each have one victory.

Looking to this Friday and Saturday, both nights will include IMCA Sport Mods and Sport Compacts. Mini Dwarfs will join the program on Saturday. Pits open at 3:00 P.M. and Grandstands at 5:00 P.M. Racing gets underway at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Tickets are $20 per day for adults, Senior/Military are $18, and Kids 11 and Under) are free. Pit Passes are $35.

Those not able to attend can see this weekend’s races live on https://www.speedsport.tv .

Cocopah Speedway is located at County 15th & US 95 in Somerton, Ariz. For more information, log onto http://www. cocopahspeedway.com or call (602) 292-7607.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).